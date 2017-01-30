WATCH: Miranda Lambert Calls Out Audience For Talking During Her Performance

When you’re at a concert, the last thing you want is the people around you ruining the show.

It’s the same for an artist like Miranda Lambert.

Lambert was playing a small show at Joe’s Bar in Chicago according to Taste Of Country, and in the middle of the performance of her song “Tin Man,” she noticed some audience members talking rather loudly, so she stopped to address it.

“I hear talking. I’m like literally out here with my diary for y’all to read. Sorry,” she says to the crowd.

The audience cheered in support and the chatty crew immediately quieted down after being called out.

Lambert admitted that this was the first time she was playing the track for an audience saying, “I’ve never sang this song in front of people so I don’t really know if it’s going to work out. I really appreciate y’all and putting up with my s**t tonight,” she says.