Several Country Artists Featured On “The Shack” Soundtrack

January 30, 2017 7:15 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Brett Eldredge, dan and shay, Dierks Bentley, Faith Hill, Lady Antebellum, the shack, Tim Mcgraw

Country music will be well represented on the soundtrack to the upcoming film “The Shack.”

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum and Kelly Clarkson all have songs on the album.

It’s available for pre-order now and will be released on February 24th. The film, based on the best-selling novel, debuts on March 3rd.

Tim McGraw will play a character named Willie in the movie according to Sounds Like Nashville.

The Shack – Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture Track List:

1. Dan + Shay, “When I Pray for You”
2. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, “Keep Your Eyes On Me”
3. Lady Antebellum, “Lay Our Flowers Down”
4. Hillsong United, “Heaven Knows”
5. Francesca Battistelli, “Where Were You”
6. Kelly Clarkson and Aloe Blacc, “Love Goes On”
7. Lecrae (Feat. Breyan Isaac), “River of Jordan”
8. Needtobreathe (Feat. Lauren Daigle), “Hard Love”
9. Dierks Bentley, “Days of Dark”
10. Brett Eldredge, “Phone Call to God”
11. Devin Dawson, “Honest to God”
12. Skillet, “Stars (The Shack Version)”
13. We Are Messengers, “I’ll Think About You”
14. For King & Country, “Amazing Grace”

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live