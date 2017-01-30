Several Country Artists Featured On “The Shack” Soundtrack

Country music will be well represented on the soundtrack to the upcoming film “The Shack.”

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum and Kelly Clarkson all have songs on the album.

It’s available for pre-order now and will be released on February 24th. The film, based on the best-selling novel, debuts on March 3rd.

Tim McGraw will play a character named Willie in the movie according to Sounds Like Nashville.

The Shack – Music from and Inspired By the Motion Picture Track List:

1. Dan + Shay, “When I Pray for You”

2. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, “Keep Your Eyes On Me”

3. Lady Antebellum, “Lay Our Flowers Down”

4. Hillsong United, “Heaven Knows”

5. Francesca Battistelli, “Where Were You”

6. Kelly Clarkson and Aloe Blacc, “Love Goes On”

7. Lecrae (Feat. Breyan Isaac), “River of Jordan”

8. Needtobreathe (Feat. Lauren Daigle), “Hard Love”

9. Dierks Bentley, “Days of Dark”

10. Brett Eldredge, “Phone Call to God”

11. Devin Dawson, “Honest to God”

12. Skillet, “Stars (The Shack Version)”

13. We Are Messengers, “I’ll Think About You”

14. For King & Country, “Amazing Grace”