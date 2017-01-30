Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-January 30th

1.

Starbucks Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz says he plans for the company to hire ten-thousand refugees in 75 countries over the next five years, following President Trump’s executive order to ban refugees from entering the U.S for four months. The order also bars travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries. Schultz says the hiring would begin in the U.S., initially focusing on those who have served with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel in the various countries where the military has asked for such support. (Read more from USA Today)

2.

Winona Ryder’s facial expressions deserve their own SAG award. Last night, the ‘Stranger Things’ actress showed a whirlwind of emotions during co-star David Harbour’s acceptance speech for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. While standing onstage next to Harbour, who delivered a passionate speech about battling “fear, self-centeredness and exclusivity,” Ryder reacted with expressions of joy, confusion, determination, fear, triumph, and more. Twitter, of course, took notice. “I think every emotion humanly possible just passed through Winona’s face,” one Twitter user wrote, while another tweeted, “Who’s making the Winona Ryder emoji keyboard because I’d definitely buy it.” (Read more from People)

Someone needs to make a gif of Winona Ryder's facial reactions right now. #sagawards #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/GkDajzIto5 — Margit Detweiler (@Margit) January 30, 2017

Winona Ryder deserves a SAG award for her emotional journey on stage just now. #sagawards pic.twitter.com/Ge1JOp5Ju2 — A B B Y (@stabby) January 30, 2017

3.

Celine Dion, John Legend, DJ Khaled, and Luke Bryan have all signed on as advisers for season 12 of The Voice. Legend will advise Team Adam, Luke Bryan will support Team Blake and DJ Khaled will advise Alicia Keys’ team. The Voice returns for season 12 on Monday, February 27th. (Read more from Hollywood Reporter)

4.

Justin Bieber was royally body-checked during the NHL All-Star Celeb Game. A photo shows the pop star getting slammed against the boards by Chris Pronger, an 18-year NHL veteran, and it has quickly gone viral since the game took place in L.A. on Saturday. The pic, which shows Pronger grinning from ear to ear while Bieber eats Plexiglass, looks so brutal that the group vice president of NHL player safety, even joke-tweeted, “The Department of Player Safety will have a hearing tomorrow morning with Chris Pronger for his check from behind on Justin Bieber.” However, video of the check shows Pronger really only gave Bieber a gentle nudge. (Read more from Yahoo Sports)