Randy Travis Surprises Scotty McCreery

January 30, 2017 8:06 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: facebook, Forever and Ever Amen, Randy Travis, Scotty McCreery, Texas

Scotty McCreery has had some pretty amazing moments in his life, like winning American Idol, but he recently opened up to fans about “one of the coolest moments of my career”.

Randy Travis dropped in unannounced at McCreery’s first performance of 2017.

According to McCreery’s Facebook post, he kicked off his 2017 touring schedule in Fort Worth, Texas.

He was on his bus before the show when his tour manager knocked.

“My tour manager says, ‘Hey, Scotty come here,’ so I walk up to the front of the bus, look out the window, and who is standing outside my door?! RANDY TRAVIS!!! He, his wife Mary and his family decided to ride over to the show and surprise me! Got to visit with them for a while before the show, and then they all sat on the side of the stage and watched the whole show!” McCreery writes.

McCreery and his band learned Travis’ iconic hit, “Forever and Ever, Amen,” five years ago before he began touring, but ended up taking the song out of the set and never playing it live.

This year he decided to put the classic back in his set, and he sang it live for the first time ever that night, while Randy watched the entire show for the side of the stage.

“Definitely one of the coolest moments of my career to date is singing that song live, and looking over to my right and seeing him smiling ear-to-ear, dancing, and singing along with us! ”McCreery says.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live