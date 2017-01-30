KMPS New Country Night w/ Seattle Thunderbirds Benefiting St. Jude

January 30, 2017 1:04 PM
Filed Under: Country Night, kmps new country night, St Jude, tbirds, thunderbirds

Put on your boots! Saturday, February 10th is KMPS New Country Night with the Seattle Thunderbirds at ShoWare Center in Kent. Get discounted ticket prices ($20) plus $9.41 from each ticket sold will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help their fight to end childhood cancer.

Get yours now while tickets last! Click HERE to select your tickets in the Country Night section (section 118), then enter Code “KMPS” and use each tickets drop-down menu to get the discounted price!

Want to give more? St. Jude will have their team onsite at ShoWare that night. Look for the KMPS tent to find them and make your donation!

