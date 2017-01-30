Jason Aldean Is Coming To The Washington State Fair!

January 30, 2017 5:30 AM
Filed Under: Concert, FREE, giveaway, Jason Aldean, Text, Text To Win, tickets, Washington State Fair

It’s official: JASON ALDEAN  is coming to the Washington State Fair on Sunday, September 24th. Tickets don’t go on sale until Saturday February 4th @ 10am… But to show our excitement, New Country @ 94.1 is getting YOU a pair of tickets to the show BEFORE they are available to the public!

All you have to do is listen Monday-Friday for the text keyword from 6:15am-6:15pm. When you hear one, text it to 54994 (or click HERE to enter the keyword online), and we could be hooking you up! Remember, we’re giving you a new keyword every hour, so stay tuned in to 94.1 KMPS!

Message and data rates may apply. Click HERE  for official rules.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live