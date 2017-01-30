France Wins Miss Universe… And YES, Steve Harvey Got it Right!

If Steve Harvey mentioned it once during the show, he joked it a hundred times! He wasn’t going to get the names wrong this year! HA! Harvey definitely got it right last night when he called Miss France Iris Mittenaere as the 2017 Miss Universe.

Meet your 65th Miss Universe, a Parisian native and dental student who loves to cook.

Meet your 65th #MissUniverse, a Parisian native and dental student who loves to cook. pic.twitter.com/ommshfrZ6G — Iris Mittenaere (@MissUniverse) January 30, 2017

This woman is not only stunning but she is full of grace. Watch as she accepts the rose from Boyz II Men.

And Miss France rocks the Swimsuit Round…

Even in the pressure cooker “The Final Question” round, Miss France kept her cool and grace and had the best answer!

"If tonight I'm not one of the winners, I will still have the great honor of being one of the 3 Finalists." Thank you, #MissUniverse France! pic.twitter.com/dj9uCVxTT9 — Iris Mittenaere (@MissUniverse) January 30, 2017

The crowning is always fun to watch… how do they ever get that thing to stay on their head?

The passing of the crown: Let the journey begin for Iris Mittenaere. #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/LrhTXqzIv6 — Iris Mittenaere (@MissUniverse) January 30, 2017

Beauty, grace, confidence, intelligence. Those are the qualities embodied by your 65th #MissUniverse, Iris Mittenaere. pic.twitter.com/ps9CWxfuM7 — Iris Mittenaere (@MissUniverse) January 30, 2017

Miss Universe is just lovely…