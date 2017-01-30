France Wins Miss Universe… And YES, Steve Harvey Got it Right!

If Steve Harvey mentioned it once during the show, he joked it a hundred times! He wasn’t going to get the names wrong this year! HA! Harvey definitely got it right last night when he called Miss France Iris Mittenaere as the 2017 Miss Universe.
Meet your 65th Miss Universe, a Parisian native and dental student who loves to cook.
This woman is not only stunning but she is full of grace. Watch as she accepts the rose from Boyz II Men.
And Miss France rocks the Swimsuit Round…
Even in the pressure cooker “The Final Question” round, Miss France kept her cool and grace and had the best answer!
The crowning is always fun to watch… how do they ever get that thing to stay on their head?
Miss Universe is just lovely…