Carrie Underwood Plays Hilarious Round of “Speak Out”

Carrie Underwood had a great time this weekend while playing the hilarious game “Speak Out”.

In a video posted to her Instagram, Underwood is seen attempting to say, “Pigs have proper manners,” while wearing a large, cheek retractor.

While she gets the first part of the sentence, she breaks into laughter before she can finish.

Underwood also shared several pictures from the game night event, with several of her friends wearing similar mouthpieces that contorted their faces into oddly hilarious grins.

