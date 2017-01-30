941Next Presents Kristian Bush At Steel Creek

New Country 94.1 and Tito’s Handmade Vodka present Kristian takes the #941NEXT stage at Steel Creek in downtown Tacoma for a special FAT TUESDAY concert on February 28th at 7pm.

And after more than a dozen years as the creative force behind Sugarland — the Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winning group he formed in Atlanta in 2003 — the Tennessee-born singer-songwriter is ready for you to celebrate his solo career.

There are three ticket levels available for purchase including a VIP Dinner + Meet & Greet that includes a New Orleans themed dinner before the show, seating in the first six rows and an opportunity to meet Kristian after the show!

TICKET AVAILABLE HERE!