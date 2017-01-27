Win Oregon Jamboree Tickets All Weekend Long!

January 27, 2017 12:25 PM
Festival, Jason Aldean, Kenny Rogers, Little Big Town, Oregon, oregon jamboree, sweet home, tickets

NEW COUNTRY @ 94.1 wants YOU to be at the 25th Annual Oregon Jamboree this summer to see Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Chase Rice, Chris Janson, and Kenny Rodgers, so we’re giving YOU 3-day passes to the festival all weekend long with #FreeAt15After!

To win, listen for the special Oregon Jamboree text codes, starting at 7:15 PM on Friday, and text them to 54994. Then make sure to answer our call on Monday @ 11 am when we start calling winners!.

Message and data rates may apply.  Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.

 

