LISTEN: Faith Hill Shares New Duet With Tim McGraw

January 27, 2017 7:18 AM By Kat on KMPS
Faith Hill took to Instagram to share lyrics from a new song called “Keep Your Eyes on Me,” her forthcoming duet with husband Tim McGraw.

According to The Boot, Hill shared a screenshot of a piece of paper with typed lyrics that include, “Ain’t it just like a tear / To go and blur out everything / Ain’t it just like glass / To fall and break so easily / Ain’t it just like love / To leave a mark on the skin and underneath.”

Not long after, the full song was shared (listen in the video above).

McGraw and Hill co-wrote the song with Lori McKenna and Shane McAnally for the upcoming new movie The Shack, and according to McGraw, it was inspired by some of the film’s dialogue. 

The Shack tells the story of Mack Phillips (Sam Worthington)’s spiritual journey following a family tragedy; after Phillips begins questioning his beliefs and faces a crisis of faith, a mysterious letter leads him to an abandoned shack in the Oregon wilderness, where he meets a trio of strangers who help him make sense of what’s happened.

McGraw plays the character Willie and acts as the movie’s narrator; the film is set for release on March 3.

"Keep Your Eyes On Me" #TheShack

A photo posted by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on

