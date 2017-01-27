Lauren Alaina Discussed How Her New Song,“Pretty”, Is About Her Eating Disorder

January 27, 2017 8:09 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: album, Bullied, Lauren Alaina, pretty, Road Less Traveled, women

Lauren Alaina admits in a new interview that her struggles with bulimia inspired her new song “Pretty.”

“Pretty is not the amount of makeup on your face or the shirt you’re wearing or the size of your pants–that is false,” Alaina tells Taste of Country of the song’s message.

“People are pretty because they’re nice and they care about other people and they have a good heart. That’s what makes you pretty, and I didn’t know that.”

The song relates to her battle with bulimia, an issue she’s been vocal about, and she’s filled her new record with empowerment and positive messages in an effort to help inspire young girls to love themselves as they are.

While some may think that her star status means she’s used to getting negative comments or being bullied, Alaina says that’s not the case.

“I just think people aren’t aware that they’re affecting someone to that degree and I wanted to draw attention to it, because it hurts.”

Alaina goes on to explain that the hurtful comments about her looks don’t hit as hard as they used to because she’s now in a better place.

“I’m happier and I’m in a better place, so they don’t affect me as much as they used to, and that’s a hard place to get to. It took me a while to get there”, she adds. “‘Pretty’ is that whole journey.”

Road Less Traveled, hits stores Friday (Jan. 27).

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live