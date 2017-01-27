Jake Owen Shares Sweet Video Of His Play Date With His Daughter

Jake Owen is one adorable dad with an incredibly cute daughter, and he gave fans a look at his play date between him and his daughter, Pearl.

While creating some sidewalk chalk art in sunny Orlando, Florida,, Owen also answered some fan questions.

Owen talked to the fans about what his 2017 schedule looks like, including tour information and special live music events.

Although he said he always travels around playing shows throughout the year, he’s in the works for a headlining tour later on in the year according to Sounds Like Nashville

“Lots has happened in the last few months and we’re working on that right now. I’m actually ‘touring’ all year. We’re actually working on middle summer and after putting together our own headline tour as we’ve done in the past,” Owen explained.