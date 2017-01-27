Dan and Shay Add Bailey Bryan As ‘Obsessed’ Tour Opener

If you’re obsessed with Dan + Shay, then you’ll be thrilled to know that the country duo has just revealed some important info about their summer headlining tour, appropriately called ‘Obsessed’ (see what we did there?).

The duo just announced that their North American trek will be joined by opening acts Jackie Lee and Bailey Bryan.

“This is basically the coolest thing ever,” Bryan says in a statement via Music Row.

“Honestly I’m not sure that it’s going to sink in that I’m touring with Dan + Shay until I’m up on stage on the first night. I’m seriously so stoked to go on my first tour with my label mates and I’m so grateful for this opportunity. I’m just gonna try to take in every single moment and not mess up!”

The Obsessed tour kicks off on February 9th, and they’ll make a stop Mar. 24 at Showbox SoDo in Seattle!