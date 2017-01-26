WATCH: Miranda Lambert Sings With Her Dad at Chicago Club Show

January 26, 2017 6:53 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Anderson East, Chicago, Dad, Gwen Sebastian, Highway Vagabond Tour, Miranda Lambert, parents

Miranda Lambert took a moment during her small club show in Chicago this week to sing a duet with her dad Richard.

The Boot reports that the special moment occurred after Lambert introduced her band and Gwen Sebastian started performing the gospel song “Woke Up This Morning (With My Mind Stayed on Freedom).”

Lambert and her pops then stepped up to their respective mics to harmonize on the civil rights movement-era song, while Lambert’s boyfriend Anderson East also stepped up to deliver a few lines.

Lambert performed at the club on Tuesday to rehearse for her 2017 Highway Vagabond Tour.

