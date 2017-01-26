Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-January 26th

1.

Actress Mary Tyler Moore passed away Wednesday at the age of 80 in a Connecticut hospital after a bout with pneumonia, with her husband of 33 years, Dr. Robert Levine, by her side. Moore won seven Emmys in the ’60s and ’70s for her performances on ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ and ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ before earning an Oscar nomination for her role in 1980’s ‘Ordinary People’. As The New York Times notes, Moore “became a feminist icon” on her eponymous program for her portrayal of a working woman.

Stars were quick to weigh in with reactions to her death. Moore’s former Mary co-star Michael Keaton tweeted, “She was iconic, my boss, cast mate, and a friend—and I will miss her.” Dick Van Dyke took to Twitter to mourn the loss of his TV wife. “There are no words. She was THE BEST!” he wrote of Moore alongside a throwback video of them performing. “We always said that we changed each other’s lives for the better.”

MeTV has announced plans to air three hours of the best episodes from The Mary Tyler Moore Show this Sunday. (Read more from PEOPLE)

2.

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, whose knee injury went unreported by head coach Pete Carroll in the second half of the season, says that a proposed penalty for the team for not disclosing his late-season knee injury is “foolishness” and that he thinks the NFL is being “a little too hard on our team for no reason.” ESPN reported last week that the Hawks’ failure to report the injury could lead to the loss of a second-round draft pick. Sherman says football is a violent game and everyone who plays it gets nicked up. There’s no timetable for a decision on the NFL’s investigation into the Sherman injury and whether Seattle should have disclosed it. (Read more from Seattle Times)

3.

“The BIG game” brings no shortage of wacky bets, and this year’s contest on Feb. 5 in Houston is following suit. Here are some of the craziest bets that have nothing to do with football at all. How many times will “President Donald Trump” be said during the live broadcast? Odds on the primary color of Lady Gaga’s hair when she’s first on stage. How long will it take for Luke Bryan to sing the National Anthem? Odds on what color hoodie Patriots coach Bill Belichick wears. (Read more from USA Today)

4.

Tostitos now come in a bag that knows when you’ve been drinking. Chip-maker Frito-Lay is partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Uber to create what are called “alcohol sensor bags.” A sensor at the top of the bag measures your breath. If you have alcohol on your breath, a steering wheel logo on the bag lights up red, with a “don’t drink and drive” message underneath. The front also flashes an Uber code you can use to get a discount for your ride home. If you haven’t been drinking, the front of the bag lights up green. (Read more from Adweek)