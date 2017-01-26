Sam Hunt Opens Up About His Relationship and How He Proposed

Sam Hunt is opening up about his recent engagement to longtime girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler.

In an interview with Nash Country Daily, Hunt said, “It worked out perfectly. We took a trip over to Israel, and we were traveling and visiting all these really cool places and learning about that part of the world. There were a lot of places we were visiting that were, I don’t know, really spiritual and it really connected us in a deeper spiritual way.”

He went on to say, “It was either her or push on as a bachelor. I realized she was meant to be a part of my life and when I realized that, as fast as I could, I went to try to convince her that was the way it needed to be.

Hunt admitted, though, that he was a little nervous about the big moment.

“I thought it was going to be a cinch when I got the ring, put it in my pocket the day I planned on asking her to marry me. Once you have the ring in your pocket and the clock is ticking, you know, you could do it at any moment, it becomes a bigger deal than you think.”

Hunt may have also been nervous because he and Fowler got into a little disagreement before the proposal!

It worked out, though, and after the riff, they “got real” for a minute and in the moment, it just felt perfect.

Hunt said, “Everything—after I asked her to marry me—just fizzled away and we celebrated and got excited together.”