Luke Bryan Injured Himself Again…While Kite-Surfing

January 26, 2017 6:36 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Mexico, injury, farm tour, Crash My Playa

Someone cover this man in bubble wrap! He’s too fragile & has too many things going on to get seriously hurt!

Luke Bryan was recently in Mexico with Blake Shelton, Little Big Town, Randy Houser, Brothers Osborne, Dustin Lynch and more for his annual Crash My Playa event.

He managed to injure himself while enjoying some down time.

The country star was trying kite surfing for the first time when things took a turn.

He told CMT’s Cody Alan, “When you start learning how to kite surf, it’s like God reaches down and jerks you out of the water,” he says.

“Out in front of my place, there’s some coral. So obviously, when I’m out there learning, we put some shoes on so we wouldn’t step on the coral. But I fell right on […] and pretty much re-injured myself. That’s just how I roll. I’m just clumsy enough to stay injured without being hurt too bad.”

If you remember, last year Luke broke his clavicle in a bicycling accident while on the Farm Tour. Not only did he play the show that night, he finished out the tour even after having surgery right in the middle of it. There is no stopping Luke!

