Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Announces New Clothing Line

January 26, 2017
Lady Antebellum is back with new music, a new tour and…new fashion for your closet!

Hillary Scott just announced that she will be revealing her new fashion collection, LaBellum, exclusively on HSN in April, as part of the retailer’s month-long Music City Nashville event.

According to WWD, she will appear on the shopping network on April 20 and 21 and her collection will be available online starting April 1.

The collection includes fringe wraps, peasant tops, acid washed denim, studded moto jackets, faux suede vests, lace tops, and accessories.

The assortment ranges from $49.90 to $169.90.

“Fashion is such a fun expression of yourself, so I’m really excited,” said Scott. “HSN has completely embraced my ideas and has helped bring to life a line that hopefully every woman will love. I’ve already started wearing some of my favorite pieces and can’t wait to share the entire collection!”

Hillary joins a long list of country singers who have dipped their feet into the clothing business including Reba and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild.

