WATCH: Tucker Beathard Shares Video for “Momma and Jesus”

Tucker Beathard has shared a wild new video for his latest single “Momma and Jesus.”

Beathard had all kinds of fun filming the video, getting up to all sorts of crazy antics with his friends–including shooting paintballs at a trio of fellas dressed in women’s lingerie, punching each other while covered in bubble wrap and participating in a pub crawl in their birthday suits.

“As one of five siblings, if you asked my mom who she most worried about getting into trouble, I’m going to guess it was probably me,” says Beathard.

“Shooting this video, really gave me an excuse to just have fun and do pretty stupid stunts with my friends, just like we always have,” Beathard said in a press release (via The Boot).

“When the stunt coordinator quit and walked off the set that afternoon, I remember the head of my label, Scott Borchetta, called and said, ‘I’m fine with you doing this, but please just don’t kill yourself.”

“Momma and Jesus” is the second single from his Fight Like Hell EP.