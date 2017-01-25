WATCH: Tucker Beathard Shares Video for “Momma and Jesus”

January 25, 2017 6:52 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Fight Like Hell, Friends, mom, Momma and Jesus, paintball, Tucker Beathard, Video

Tucker Beathard has shared a wild new video for his latest single “Momma and Jesus.”

Beathard had all kinds of fun filming the video, getting up to all sorts of crazy antics with his friends–including shooting paintballs at a trio of fellas dressed in women’s lingerie, punching each other while covered in bubble wrap and participating in a pub crawl in their birthday suits.

“As one of five siblings, if you asked my mom who she most worried about getting into trouble, I’m going to guess it was probably me,” says Beathard.

“Shooting this video, really gave me an excuse to just have fun and do pretty stupid stunts with my friends, just like we always have,” Beathard said in a press release (via The Boot).

“When the stunt coordinator quit and walked off the set that afternoon, I remember the head of my label, Scott Borchetta, called and said, ‘I’m fine with you doing this, but please just don’t kill yourself.”

“Momma and Jesus” is the second single from his Fight Like Hell EP.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live