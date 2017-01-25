WATCH: Adorable 2-Year-Old Singing Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’

January 25, 2017
Filed Under: Dolly Parton, facebook, Family, Jolene, Kids, Viral Video

You’d better not take her man!

Meet 2-year-old Sophia from Lansing, MI who is the most adorable fan of Dolly Parton and a song nearly 40 years older than herself!

In a viral video posted to Facebook by her mom Brooke Kingsley, Sophia can be seen belting out her unique rendition of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ while she played with her toy.

“She’s always been very vocal,” Brooke told FOX 17 in Michigan.

“I was actually just finishing cleaning the house and I could hear her in the playroom singing so I was like, ‘okay, I think she must be singing a little song,’ so I just kind of turned on my phone and kind of just walked in there and she was just singing ‘Jolene’ by herself.”

Since posting just weeks ago, the adorable video has be shared by thousands & viewed over 6 million times!

There’s no word on whether or not Dolly Parton has seen the video herself, but it’s only a matter of time before she finds out about her littlest & sweetest fan.

