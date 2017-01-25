Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-January 25th

1.

It’s a boy! A big congratulations going out to Dan+Shay’s Shay Mooney and his fianceé, Hannah Billingsley, on the arrival of their first baby. Asher James Mooney made his debut on Tuesday. Shortly afterwards, the excited new father shared the news with fans on Instagram saying, “It’s hard to describe the love you feel for the first time when you hold your child. I will never be the same. Asher James, I promise to be the father you deserve. And Hannah, I promise to be the husband you want and need. I love you both so much. You’ve given me everything I never knew I needed. Welcome to the world Asher James Mooney. 1/24/2017”. (Read more from US Weekly)

Sports reporter & ‘Dancing With The Stars’ co-host Erin Andrews is revealing that she was diagnosed with cervical cancer late last year. The 38-year-old Andrews said in a Sports Illustrated interview yesterday she was diagnosed in September. She underwent surgery in Los Angeles on October 11th, had a second procedure November 1st and was later told neither chemotherapy nor radiation would be necessary.

Madame Tussaud’s of Berlin recently revealed its wax figure of Ryan Gosling–and fans aren’t impressed. Even Esquire called it a “vast injustice to his handsomeness.” A photo of the figure, which bares only a slight resemblance to the Oscar-nominated actor, has since gone viral on Twitter and became the subject of mockery. “That wax figure looks like every dude your friends tell you looks like Ryan Gosling (but they don’t),” one user tweeted. Another commented, “The creepy new Ryan Gosling wax statue really captured the essence of trying not to look as hungover as you feel.”

There is a right way…and a wrong way to reveal the gender of your baby. A man in western Nebraska man is in trouble after using an explosion to announce the gender of his new baby. Jon Sterkel and his wife, Ashley, thought a rifle target would be a fun way to announce that they’re expecting a boy in June. When Sterkel shot the target this weekend on rural land, the blue chalk powder packed around the rifle target erupted and several people called police with concerns about the explosion. In return, he received a misdemeanor ticket for using the exploding target without a permit. He said he doesn’t plan another big bang when his son is born around June 16th. “I think we’ll do something a little more lower key,” he said. (Read more from Omaha World Herald)