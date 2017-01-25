LISTEN: Sam Hunt’s New Single “Body Like A Back Road”

New single – Body Like A Back Road. Available everywhere Feb. 1 A video posted by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:05am PST

First, he announced a summer tour. NOW, he’s got a new single “Body Like A Back Road”.

Hunt tells Nash Country Daily that he wrote “Body Like a Backroad” following his recent engagement to girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler.

“I connect music to the emotions that come from relationships, so most of the songs that I write are inspired by those circumstances, emotions, feelings, all that kind of stuff,” Hunt explains; he adds that the tune was “a lot of fun to write.”

“Body Like a Backroad,” Hunt says, helped “lighten up” what was shaping up to be a “heavy” sophomore album.

“I’ve been writing songs over the past, I guess, year and a half, trying to conceptualize a new record, and it kinda started taking a heavy direction, and I sat down at one point and was like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna lighten this up a little bit, it needs a lighter flair,’” Hunt recalls. “[“Body Like a Backroad”] sort of swings, and hopefully it’s easy to listen to and will put a smile on some folks’ faces.”

“Body Like a Back Road” Lyrics:

Got a girl from the Southside / Got braids in her hair / First time I seen her walk by / ‘Bout fell up out my chair / Had to get her number / Took me like 6 weeks / Now me and her go way back / Like Cadillac seats.

Chorus:

Body like a back road / Could drive it with my eyes closed / I know every curve like the back of my hand / Doin’ 15 in a 30 / I ain’t in no hurry / I’ma take it slow just as fast as I can.

The way she fit in them blue jeans / She don’t need no belt / But I can turn ’em inside out / I don’t need no help / Got hips like honey / So thick and so sweet / Ain’t no curves like hers / On them downtown streets.

We’re out here in the boondocks / With the breeze and the birds / Tangled up in the tall grass / With my lips on hers / On a highway to Heaven / Headed south of her smile / Get there when we get there / Every inch is a mile.