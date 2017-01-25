Sam Hunt Just Announced A Summer Tour

Get ready to add this concert to your summer list!

Sam Hunt just surprised fans by announcing the “15 In A 30 Tour” with Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese.

According to Hunt, his “15 in a 30 Tour” takes its name from a line in his new single, “Body Like a Backroad,” which will be released Feb. 1.

Hunt’s tour is scheduled to begin on June 1 in Cleveland, Ohio, with more than 30 stops scheduled through late September according to The Boot.

More details about the tour are available HERE.

Sam Hunt, 2017 15 in a 30 Tour Dates:

June 1 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

June 2 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Klipsch Music Center

June 15 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

June 16 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 17 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 23 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 24 — Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre

June 25 — Holmdel, N.J. @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

July 7 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 8 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 9 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 13 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Verizon Amphitheatre

July 14 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 15 — Miami, Fla. @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

July 21 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

July 22 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 23 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 27 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 28 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 29 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug 10 — San Diego, Calif. @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Aug 11 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug 12 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheater

Aug 15 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

Aug 19 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug 21 — Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept 15 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

Sept 16 — Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept 22 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater