Sam Hunt Just Announced A Summer Tour

Get ready to add this concert to your summer list!

Sam Hunt just surprised fans by announcing the “15 In A 30 Tour” with Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese.

According to Hunt, his “15 in a 30 Tour” takes its name from a line in his new single, “Body Like a Backroad,” which will be released Feb. 1.

Hunt’s tour is scheduled to begin on June 1 in Cleveland, Ohio, with more than 30 stops scheduled through late September according to The Boot.

More details about the tour are available HERE.

Sam Hunt, 2017 15 in a 30 Tour Dates:

June 1 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
June 2 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Klipsch Music Center
June 15 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
June 16 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 17 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
June 23 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 24 — Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre
June 25 — Holmdel, N.J. @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
July 7 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 8 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 9 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
July 13 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Verizon Amphitheatre
July 14 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 15 — Miami, Fla. @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
July 21 — Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
July 22 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 23 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
July 27 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 28 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 29 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug 10 — San Diego, Calif. @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre
Aug 11 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug 12 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheater
Aug 15 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre
Aug 19 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug 21 — Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept 15 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion
Sept 16 — Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept 22 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

