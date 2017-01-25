LISTEN: Sam Hunt Teases New Single “Body Like A Back Road”

January 25, 2017 6:45 AM By Kat on KMPS
New single – Body Like A Back Road. Available everywhere Feb. 1

We thought it was Wednesday, but today is actually SAM HUNT DAY!

First, he announced a summer tour. NOW, he’s teased his new single “Body Like A Back Road”.

Hunt tells Nash Country Daily that he wrote “Body Like a Backroad” following his recent engagement to girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler.

“I connect music to the emotions that come from relationships, so most of the songs that I write are inspired by those circumstances, emotions, feelings, all that kind of stuff,” Hunt explains; he adds that the tune was “a lot of fun to write.”

“Body Like a Backroad,” Hunt says, helped “lighten up” what was shaping up to be a “heavy” sophomore album.

“I’ve been writing songs over the past, I guess, year and a half, trying to conceptualize a new record, and it kinda started taking a heavy direction, and I sat down at one point and was like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna lighten this up a little bit, it needs a lighter flair,’” Hunt recalls. “[“Body Like a Backroad”] sort of swings, and hopefully it’s easy to listen to and will put a smile on some folks’ faces.”

We’ll just leave this here…feel free to play on repeat until the single drops on Feb. 1st.

