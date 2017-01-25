Justin Moore Takes On A Wrestler…And Lost

Justin Moore learned an important lesson over the weekend … don’t mess with professional wrestlers.

During an American Made Tour stop over the weekend in Atlanta, Diamond Dallas Page came out during Justin’s performance of “I Could Kick Your Ass” to sing the song with him according to Taste Of Country.

After the performance was over, however, things got a little rough when the wrestler hit Justin with his signature wrestling move, the Diamond Cutter.

Moore quickly got up, but after the show a member of his record label posted a photo on Instagram that looked like Justin received a black eye from the move.

Ouch!