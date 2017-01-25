Justin Moore Takes On A Wrestler…And Lost

January 25, 2017 7:10 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: American Made Tour, Diamond Cutter, I Could Kick Your Ass, injury, Justin Moore, wrestling

Justin Moore learned an important lesson over the weekend … don’t mess with professional wrestlers.

During an American Made Tour stop over the weekend in Atlanta, Diamond Dallas Page came out during Justin’s performance of “I Could Kick Your Ass” to sing the song with him according to Taste Of Country.

After the performance was over, however, things got a little rough when the wrestler hit Justin with his signature wrestling move, the Diamond Cutter.

Moore quickly got up, but after the show a member of his record label posted a photo on Instagram that looked like Justin received a black eye from the move.

Ouch!

He diamond cut me #diamondcutter #BANG #americanmadetour

A video posted by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live