“She could turn the world on with her smile. She could take a nothing day and suddenly make it all seem worthwhile…” The intro to the Mary Tyler Moore show is one I’ll never ever forget.

Actress Mary Tyler Moore died today and we all send our well-wishes to her family and friends.

Even at like age 10, I found her captivating. She was on the Dick Van Dyke show (first show I ever saw in black and white) and then had her own show “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”