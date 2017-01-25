Beloved Icon Mary Tyler Moore, Dies At 80

TV and film icon Mary Tyler Moore died on Wednesday (1/25) after being hospitalized in Connecticut, her rep confirmed to The Huffington Post. She was 80.

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile,” her rep Mara Buxbaum said in a statement.

Moore, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 33 and suffered near blindness resulting from the disease in recent years.

The six-time Emmy Award winner had elective surgery in May 2012 to remove what is known as a meningioma, or benign tumor of the lining tissue of her brain according to Hollywood Reporter.

Moore, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1936 -and grew up in Los Angeles, rose to international fame starring on the 1960s sitcom “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

Moore won Emmys in 1964 and 1966, and the show collected 15 trophies in all.

She later starred on the beloved 1970s sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” which is one of the first shows to feature a never-married, working woman as its central character. Moore played single, 30-year-old TV news producer Mary Richards.

The show was a ratings hit and won a then-record 29 Emmys, and she took home the best comedy actress trophies in 1973, 1974 and 1976.

Moore also received an Oscar nomination for her performance as an icy mother struggling to connect with her son in Robert Redford’s best-picture winner Ordinary People (1980).

 

