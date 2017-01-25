Baby No. 3 for Lee Brice & It’s a Girl!

January 25, 2017 7:41 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: baby girl, baby no. 3, it's a girl, Lee Brice

Lee Brice’s family is growing! He’s expecting his third child with his wife, Sara Reeveley. Lee and Sara already have two boys, and now they will add a baby girl to the family! That means their boys, Takoda Brice-Reeveley and Ryker Mobley Brice are about to be big brothers!! Their gender reveal video is so cute…

