Adam Craig Performs “Just A Phase” at CMT & Lands Tour with Luke Bryan

January 25, 2017 7:54 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Adam Craig, CMT, hfled tour, just a phase, Luke Bryan

It’s so fun to watch a new artist have “firsts” with their music career! Plus when you’re a new in country music, your record label takes you all over the country introducing you to local radio stations. When you’re making the rounds, you have to stop by and see everyone in Nashville! Tenino, Washington’s own Adam Craig made a stop at CMT’s headquarters in Nashville to play his new song, “Just A Phase”.

Adam Craig has more big news too! He’s been added to Luke Bryan’s “Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Everyday Tour”! YEE! Congrats Craig! Don’t forget to come see us when you’re on the road!

