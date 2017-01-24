WATCH: Chris Lane Performs On ‘The Bachelor’

January 24, 2017
Chris Lane checked off an item from his bucket-list when he stopped by to perform “For Her” on last night’s episode of ‘The Bachelor’.

Bachelor Nick Viall took the women to his hometown of Waukesha, Wisconsin for this episode and on one of the solo dates, Viall takes in a Chris Lane concert.

In addition to performing some of his favorite pop cover songs, Lane also sang his songs “Fix” and “For Her” during the show.

At the concert, Viall and his solo date Danielle Lombard danced in front of the crowd.

The song went to the Top 5 on the iTunes country charts in the hours after the episode aired!

