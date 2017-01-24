Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-January 24th

1.

Star Wars: Episode VIII will officially be titled titled ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’. The film is said to pick up immediately after the events of 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which concluded with Rey (Daisy Ridley) finding Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), who had been living in seclusion. The cast also includes the late Carrie Fisher as Leia, who had already completed her work for the film before her death, but had also been scheduled to appear in Episode IX. Lucasfilm has said it has no plans to use a digital re-creation of Carrie Fisher as Leia, as they did in ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’. ‘The Last Jedi’ also sees the return of stars Adam Driver, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac. They’ll be joined by franchise newcomers Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran. ‘The Last Jedi’ is set to hit theaters on December 15th. (Read more from USA Today)

It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJq — Star Wars (@starwars) January 23, 2017

2.

The Oscar Nominations for 2017 are out. “La La Land” leads the pack with 14 nominations, a tie with “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for the most in Academy Award history.

Best Picture include: “La La Land,” “Moonlight,” “Lion,” “Hidden Figures,” “Arrival,” “Hell or High Water,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Lion,” “Fences,” and “Hacksaw Ridge.”

Lead Actor include: Casey Affleck for “Manchester by the Sea,” Ryan Gosling for “La La Land,” Denzel Washington for “Fences,” Andrew Garfield for “Hacksaw Ridge” and Viggo Mortensen “Captain Fantastic.”

Lead Actress include: Emma Stone for “La La Land,” Natalie Portman for “Jackie,” Meryl Streep “Florence Foster Jenkins,” Isabelle Huppert for “Elle,” and Ruth Negga for “Loving.”

Best Supporting Actor include: Mahershala Ali for “Moonlight,” Jeff Bridges for “Hell of High Water,” Lucas Hedges for “Manchester by the Sea,” Dev Patel for “Lion,” and Michael Shannon for “Nocturnal Animals.”

Best Supporting Actress include: Viola Davis for “Fences,” Naomie Harris for “Moonlight,” Nicole Kidman for “Lion,” Octavia Spencer for “Hidden Figures” and Michelle Williams in “Manchester by the Sea.”

Original Song include: Audition from “La La Land,” Can’t Stop The Feeling from “Trolls,” City of Stars from “La La Land,” The Empty Chair from “Jim: The James Foley Story” and “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Oscars Sunday, February 26th on ABC. (See the FULL LIST from Variety)

3.

“Bluke” is back! Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton will join forces again when Luke joins Team Blake as mentor on season 12 of NBC’s “The Voice.” Luke will mentor the team members through the battle rounds, ultimately weeding out the top picks. Season 12 of “The Voice” will premiere Feb. 27 on NBC. In addition to Shelton, season 12’s coaches are Shelton’s best friend/nemesis Adam Levine, Shelton’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys. (Read more from The Tennessean)

4.

You can now drink wine without staining your teeth. Introducing the Wino Sippers — a glass that’s built with a straw feature to prevent teeth from getting stained. Wino Sippers cost $24 for a set of two glasses, and each glass holds five ounces of wine. The glass design fits right into your hand (kind of like a mug) so you can sip securely. The glasses also have little feet so they can stand alone! (Read more from Bustle)