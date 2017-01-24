Luke Bryan Joins Team Blake On ‘The Voice’

January 24, 2017 7:00 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, gwen stefani, Luke Bryan, The Voice

Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton will join forces again when Luke joins Team Blake as mentor on season 12 of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Luke will mentor the team members through the battle rounds, ultimately weeding out the top picks.

“I enjoy being in the moment with those artists and in my gut feeling, tell them the best thing I can tell them and really lift them up,” Bryan told The Tennessean.

“I think I get lost in the shuffle in the media of the guy who dances on stage. I think people don’t realize that I moved to town, wrote songs and got a record deal. Early in my career, I was so nervous about big moments, I didn’t even enjoy them. I just want to help these people settle into who they are and enjoy the moment.”

Season 12 of “The Voice” will premiere Feb. 27 on NBC. In addition to Shelton, season 12’s coaches are Shelton’s best friend/nemesis Adam Levine, Shelton’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys.

