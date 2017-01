First Lady Antebellum release a new single that we are obsessed with last week! “You Look Good” is available for download everywhere! If you don’t have, download it. You can thank us later!

Then they announce their “You Look Good World Tour” with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young.

Hello, World! We're comin' to a city near you this year to tell y'all that #YouLookGood!!! pic.twitter.com/XW5qA9UpaV — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) January 19, 2017

And if that wasn’t exciting enough, now Lady Antebellum will perform at the pre-race concert at Daytona 500!

Vroom Vroom! Start your engine Lady A!