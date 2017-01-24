Lady A, Tyler Farr To Perform At Pre-“BIG GAME” Party

Lady Antebellum and Tyler Farr will be in Houston to perform at a pre-“soup or bowl” party (yeah, we’re legally not allowed to say the name of the BIG GAME so we’re getting creative).

O.A.R. will also be performing at the exclusive pregame party according to The Boot.

Lady A’s performance is all the more special for Charles Kelley: The Georgia native will get to see his home team compete for the highest football honor in person.

The event will also feature world-class cuisine and appearances by former players, coaches and the Houston Texans cheerleaders.

The three acts will take to the stage at the Champions Club at the NRG Center in Houston on February 5th prior to the BIG game match-up between New England and Atlanta.

Lady Antebellum and Farr aren’t the only country stars heading to “the BIG game”. Sam Hunt has signed on to perform at another pre-game concert, and Luke Bryan will sing the National Anthem before kickoff.