Cole Swindell, Jon Pardi, Kelsea Ballerini, and More Join Dierks Bentley In Nashville

January 24, 2017 8:08 AM By Kat on KMPS
When Dierks Bentley’s ‘What the Hell World Tour’ made a stop in Nashville, they brought out ALL the stars to the sold show!

Surprise guest Elle King joined Dierks onstage for their award-winning “Different for Girls” according to CMT.

Then, Bentley brought out tour opener Jon Pardi for a cover of George Strait’s “Carrying Your Love With Me.”

Later in the night, Bentley brought up Cole Swindell to perform their new collaboration and Swindell’s current single, “Flatliner.”

Finally, for the encore, Bentley returned to the stage piloting a big Dude Air jetliner to sing “Drunk on a Plane” joined by Kelsea Ballerini, Cassadee Pope, Chase Rice, King, Swindell and Pardi.

Needless to say this was one MAJOR party in Nashville!

