Brantley Gilbert Says Keith Urban Saved His Life

Brantley Gilbert credits Keith Urban with helping him get sober and helping him stay alive.

Speaking with The Tennessean Gilbert recounts how Urban’s advice helped him turn his life around.

“I told him, I don’t think I can do my job. I don’t know if I can ever play a song at my shows without being (messed) up,” said Gilbert. “Or writing, I was worried my songs wouldn’t be the same, that I wouldn’t be on everyone else’s level. It’s a drinking environment.”

Gilbert goes on to say that, ultimately, Urban convinced him that being sober makes him a better artist and person.

“My whole world flipped,” Gilbert said. “At that point, I was like, ‘All right.’”

“If it weren’t for him, I don’t know if I’d be sober or be in this business anymore. I’d probably be dead.”

Gilbert said he hasn’t had any alcohol or pain pills for five years.

Brantley’s new album, “The Devil Don’t Sleep,” shows his tough side while also showcasing songs about redemption & remaining vigilant against anything that might drag him back down.

“I’m more comfortable in my own skin, and before, I needed a drink to get there. Now, it’s like, I am what I am, so let’s have a damn good time!”