Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-January 23rd

With their 36-17 defeat of Pittsburgh on Sunday night, New England earned the right to play for their fifth title in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era on February 5 in Houston. There, they’ll face the Atlanta, who steamrolled Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay 44-21. Matt Ryan, has been dubbed as the second coming of Brady since his days at Boston College so this should be a pretty big match-up. If the Atlanta wins in Texas, it will mark their first title in franchise history.

Big news came from Luke Bryan on Sunday, as the country music superstar announced a live performance that will mark one of the biggest of his career. He will be kicking off the BIG game when he sings the National Anthem. “The BIG game” will take place in Houston, Texas on February 5 at 3:30pm PT.

Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL's biggest stage #SB51. See y'all in Houston. pic.twitter.com/MIbk2gJbah — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) January 22, 2017

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Amazon has released the ultimate in chocolate gifts: the Amazon Prime Surprise Sweets Dash Button. Yes, that’s right. It’s an on-demand easy push button for chocolate. And not just any chocolate. Amazon is curating small batch chocolates and “artisanal” treats, which means each box is going to be a delicious surprise. For Prime members, each press of the Prime Surprise Sweets button will cost $18. Unfortunately, the program is still invite-only, but you can pre-order a button and reserve your place in line. (Read more from Engadget)

A sea lion on Whidbey Island recently found a nice place to nap. Melanie Sceva Hill posted pictures and video of a sea lion sleeping on top of a car in the Nichols Brothers Boat Builders parking lot Saturday. “Only on Whidbey Island,” Sceva Hill said on her Facebook page. Most people just filmed the sleepy sea lion and were waiting for him to leave the car on his own, but eventually, the Sheriff’s office was dispatched to the incident and helped rouse the sleeping sea lion — carefully, because no one likes being woken up from their nap. (See more from Q13)