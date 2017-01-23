Luke Bryan Performing At “The BIG Game”

January 23, 2017
Filed Under: atlanta, Football, Lady Gaga, Luke Bryan, New England

(You know what BIG game we’re talking about, right? THAT game! That BIG football game…two teams…New England and Atlanta to be exact… and Lady Gaga performing at half time…) Okay, now you’re with us.

Now that we’re on the same page about the BIG game, big news came from Luke Bryan on Sunday, as the country music superstar announced a live performance that will mark one of the biggest of his career.

The two-time Entertainer of the Year will be kicking off SB 51 when he sings the National Anthem.

“Thank you @nfl for this opportunity of a lifetime. See y’all in Houston. #SB51” he captioned a video posted to Instagram.

According to USA Today, Luke is the first male singer to take the Super Bowl stage for the anthem since Billy Joel sang it 10 years ago.

“The BIG game” will take place in Houston, Texas on February 5 at 3:30pm PT.

Thank you @nfl for this opportunity of a lifetime. See y’all in Houston. #SB51

A video posted by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on

