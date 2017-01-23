Kane Brown Posts Sweet Message About His Girlfriend

January 23, 2017
Filed Under: facebook, instagram, Kane Brown, Love, relationship

#941ClassOf artist Kane Brown might have broken a few hearts when he recently announced he has a girlfriend, but he also made all our hearts melt with the incredibly sweet message he shared about her.

In a Facebook and Instagram post from last weekend (Jan. 15), Brown shares a photo of him and his girlfriend sitting on the tour bus with a sweet caption.

On Instagram he wrote, “This past year I know a lot of good has been going on for me but I’ve been in a dark place always being gone. But this girl puts the light back in my life. If you are a true fan u won’t be mad, u will just accept that I’m happy, and I found my goofy other half. ❤️”

He wrote a similar message on Facebook saying, “I know a lot has been going good for me this past year, but being away from my family and friends it’s been tough. Luckily I found my other half. I know a lot of people might get mad I’m in a relationship but if your a true fan u won’t. She keeps me Sane, she keeps me happy she’s my girl. 2764 Kane Brown Posts Sweet Message About His Girlfriend❤️ God Bless”

Fans were quick to support Brown’s relationship and shared their positive words for the singer according to Taste Of Country.

“I’m so happy you’re posting this. You deserve every bit of that happiness Kane Brown! Your true fans want nothing but the best and all the success and happiness in the world for you! She’s absolutely stunning btw!!!,” one fan says.

