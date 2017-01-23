Gwen Stefani Crashes Blake Shelton’s Set at ‘Crash My Playa’ Event

January 23, 2017 7:21 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Blake Shelton, Crash My Playa, gwen stefani, Luke Bryan, Mexico

Luke Bryan’s four-day 2017 Crash My Playa event at Riviera Maya, Mexico, over the weekend got a little extra crashed when Blake Shelton brought out girlfriend Gwen Stefani to perform with him.

Blake was performing his remake “Footloose” when the No Doubt singer hit the stage and performed her own song, 2001 hit “Hella Good.”

Stefani also documented the rockin’ moment with pics and videos on Snapchat according to Entertainment Tonight.

Despite it being a country crowd enjoying the concert, fans still managed to sing along to Gwen’s tune.

Just when we thought it couldn't get any better. #CrashMyPlaya #GwenStefani

A photo posted by Crash My Playa (@crashmyplaya) on

That moment when @gwenstefani murders the show! 🤤🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 She is so bomb!

A video posted by shauna vasquez || blogger (@myskinnybeet) on

That was one for the books, @blakeshelton! 👏 #CrashMyPlaya

A photo posted by Crash My Playa (@crashmyplaya) on

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live