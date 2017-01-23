Gwen Stefani Crashes Blake Shelton’s Set at ‘Crash My Playa’ Event

Luke Bryan’s four-day 2017 Crash My Playa event at Riviera Maya, Mexico, over the weekend got a little extra crashed when Blake Shelton brought out girlfriend Gwen Stefani to perform with him.

Blake was performing his remake “Footloose” when the No Doubt singer hit the stage and performed her own song, 2001 hit “Hella Good.”

Stefani also documented the rockin’ moment with pics and videos on Snapchat according to Entertainment Tonight.

Despite it being a country crowd enjoying the concert, fans still managed to sing along to Gwen’s tune.

