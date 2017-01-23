Carrie Underwood Gives Update on Paralyzed Dog Ace

January 23, 2017 6:35 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: dog, Pets, Carrie Underwood, Ace, therapy

Fans has been concerned about Carrie Underwood’s dog, Ace, ever since the star shared a video after the holidays saying he had suffered a herniated disc and was completely paralyzed in his back end for a few days.

Carrie wanted to give an update and this weekend she shared another Instagram video of her pup undergoing therapy.

“Ace update, His physical therapy is really helping…he gets a little better every day!”

“I even have to stop him from trying to play with his sister [Penny Jean]…he’ll be back in action in no time!” she continued. “Thanks for all the concern and well wishes! ❤”

Fans were quick to cheer Ace on in the comments section of the post, writing things such as, “Way to go Ace!!! Keep up the good work” and “What a trooper!”

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live