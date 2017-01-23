Carrie Underwood Gives Update on Paralyzed Dog Ace

Fans has been concerned about Carrie Underwood’s dog, Ace, ever since the star shared a video after the holidays saying he had suffered a herniated disc and was completely paralyzed in his back end for a few days.

Carrie wanted to give an update and this weekend she shared another Instagram video of her pup undergoing therapy.

Ace update: His physical therapy is really helping…he gets a little better every day! I even have to stop him from trying to play with his sister…he'll be back in action in no time! Thanks for all the concern and well wishes! ❤️ A video posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jan 20, 2017 at 6:43pm PST

“Ace update, His physical therapy is really helping…he gets a little better every day!”

“I even have to stop him from trying to play with his sister [Penny Jean]…he’ll be back in action in no time!” she continued. “Thanks for all the concern and well wishes! ❤”

Fans were quick to cheer Ace on in the comments section of the post, writing things such as, “Way to go Ace!!! Keep up the good work” and “What a trooper!”