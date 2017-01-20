WATCH: A-List Actors Audition For Dolly Parton’s Role In ‘9 to 5’

January 20, 2017 8:14 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: 9 to 5, Chris Pine, Dolly Parton, Matthew McConaughey, movie

Dolly Parton’s role as Doralee Rhodes in the 1980 film “9 to 5” was iconic!

The film was a hit and it launched Dolly into mainstream popular culture as more than just a singer and songwriter.

There has also been a successful Broadway musical version of the film (also titled 9 to 5), with new songs written by Parton.

Recently, W Magazine asked A-list actors Matthew McConaughey, Chris Pine and Michael Shannon to audition for the sassy role – and the results were hilarious!

Many of the lines, aimed for a strong, confident, feisty Southern gal, sounded pretty funny (or awkward) coming from these rugged men.

Either way, it’s a great laugh! (WARNING: NSFW language…these guys went off-script a bit haha)

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live