WATCH: A-List Actors Audition For Dolly Parton’s Role In ‘9 to 5’

Dolly Parton’s role as Doralee Rhodes in the 1980 film “9 to 5” was iconic!

The film was a hit and it launched Dolly into mainstream popular culture as more than just a singer and songwriter.

There has also been a successful Broadway musical version of the film (also titled 9 to 5), with new songs written by Parton.

Recently, W Magazine asked A-list actors Matthew McConaughey, Chris Pine and Michael Shannon to audition for the sassy role – and the results were hilarious!

Many of the lines, aimed for a strong, confident, feisty Southern gal, sounded pretty funny (or awkward) coming from these rugged men.

Either way, it’s a great laugh! (WARNING: NSFW language…these guys went off-script a bit haha)