Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-January 20th

The producer and director of the upcoming movie, “A Dog’s Purpose”, both said they were horrified by a video from the film’s set showing a German Shepherd being forced to film a water scene against his will. Josh Gad, the actor who lent his voice for the movie, took to Twitter to tell his followers that although he wasn’t on set while the movie was being filmed, he was “shaken and sad to see any animal put in a situation against its will.” Meanwhile the weekend premiere for the movie has been canceled after the leaked video, and the American Humane Association said that their representative who was on set during production has been placed on “administrative leave.” (Read more from Hollywood Reporter)

Congratulations going out to Justin Moore and his wife Kate on the news that they currently expecting baby #4. Moore made the bit announcement on Instagram Thursday afternoon aaing “Kate and I would like to let all of you know that we will be adding to our family, once again. No more dogs, thankfully! Haha. We are thrilled to announce that we will be having our fourth child in June. To have the opportunity to become parents again, is such a blessing and one we are so thankful to God for. We pray for a healthy baby boy or girl. Our three daughters are super excited, as are we.” The new baby will join sisters Ella Kole, 7, Kennedy Faye, 6, and Rebecca Klein, 3.

IPhone users: a simple three-character combination, when sent as a message, can crash and freeze your friend’s iPhone. The trick was unveiled on YouTube channel ‘EverythingApplePro’, and it does not work on every iPhone, but when it works, it has pretty nasty results. The message contains the white flag emoji, a 0, and the rainbow emoji. (Don’t go trying to ruin your friend’s phones!) The worst thing about this bug is that the recipient does not even have to interact with the message; the moment you receive it on your iPhone, it will freeze. The crash is only temporary, and your phone will restart in a few minutes. If you want to prevent other people from freezing your phone, all you have do is have your phone iOS software updated to the most recent version. (Read more from Daily Mail)

A county road in Wisconsin was covered in Skittles that had spilled onto the street. The candies had been in a cardboard box on the back of a flatbed; due to rain, the cardboard softened until spilling Skittles all across the road. As for why there were only red Skittles in the box, the Sheriff’s office explained, “The Skittles were intended to be feed for cattle, as they did not make the cut for packaging at the company. In the end, these Skittles are actually for the birds!” There may even be a silver lining to the spilled Skittles. Even though the candies were “past the 5-or 10-second rule,” the sticky coating actually provided some much-needed traction on the formerly icy road. (Read more from USA Today)