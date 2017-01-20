Kelsea Ballerini Taking A Break

January 20, 2017 6:50 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: engagement, Grammy, instagram, Kelsea Ballerini, Wedding

Social media is taking up more and more of our lives these days and sometimes it’s good to just take a break.

After months of touring, traveling, getting nominated for the Grammys, and getting engaged, Kelsea Ballerini is taking a step back for a couple of weeks.

On Thursday, Ballerini took to Instagram to let fans know that she’s laying off the Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for a little while.

“Spent the last month traveling for both work and play and have seen some of the most beautiful beaches, sunsets, and starry skies I’ve ever experienced,” she said in her post.

“My creativity and inspiration are bursting at the seams as I head home to Nashville, and for the next 2 weeks i’m going to dive into that and see what I can find. so, as I create, write, and finish my record, I’m going to take a little break from social media. I want to make sure that every second is spent with intention and focus so I can make something beautiful to share with you guys when it’s ready and when I’m ready. I love you guys and appreciate your support and love and excitement more than you know and will be back soooooon. Til then, my team will be covering any announcements or social commitments on my twitter & facebook. LOVE YOU.”

A photo posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

