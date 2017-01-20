Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood To Perform Together At Grammy Awards

January 20, 2017 7:50 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Carrie Underwood, Grammys, Keith Urban, The Fighter

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood will share the stage at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

It was previously revealed that both artists were performing, but it wasn’t until yesterday that it was confirmed that they would perform together according to Taste Of Country.

It’s unclear what song they’ll collaborate on, but one guess would be their duet “The Fighter” (video below).

It could also be their individual Grammy-nominated songs. Urban is up for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” and Best Country Album for “Ripcord.” Underwood is up for Best Country Solo Performance for “Church Bells.”

The Grammy Awards will air live on CBS on February 12th.

