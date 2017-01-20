Justin Moore and Wife Expecting Baby #4

Congratulations going out to Justin Moore and his wife Kate on the news that they currently expecting baby #4.

Moore made the bit announcement on Instagram Thursday afternoon saying “Kate and I would like to let all of you know that we will be adding to our family, once again. No more dogs, thankfully! Haha. We are thrilled to announce that we will be having our fourth child in June. To have the opportunity to become parents again, is such a blessing and one we are so thankful to God for. We pray for a healthy baby boy or girl. Our three daughters are super excited, as are we.”

The new baby will join sisters Ella Kole, 7, Kennedy Faye, 6, and Rebecca Klein, 3, as well as their two new great dane puppies Johnny & June!

Well…our family just expanded by two. Everyone meet Johnny and June! #greatdanesofinstagram A photo posted by Justin Moore (@justincolemoore) on Jan 12, 2017 at 11:02am PST

Congrats to the beautiful growing family!