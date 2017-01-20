Dierks Announces New Tour Dates…

So Dierks Bentley announced the continuation of his “What The Hell” tour with a bunch of stops all along the western half of the United States! We haven’t seen Dierks in town since he was here at the Washington State Fair last year so we’re DUE for some DIERKS!

One problem… so far there’s no Seattle tour stop date. DUDE! Dierks! C’mon brotha!

Here’s the cities they added to the list…

Birmingham

Cincinnati

Columbia

Hartford

Boston

Holmdel

Washington DC

Tampa

West Palm Beach

Jones Beach

Allentown

Pittsburgh

Charlotte

Jacksonville

Raleigh

Virginia Beach

Indianapolis

Cleveland

Chicago

St. Louis

Darien Center

Philadelphia

Orange Beach

Atlanta

Mountain View

Sacramento

Anaheim

San Diego

Phoenix

Albuquerque

Denver