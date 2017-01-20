Dierks Announces New Tour Dates…

So Dierks Bentley announced the continuation of his “What The Hell” tour with a bunch of stops all along the western half of the United States! We haven’t seen Dierks in town since he was here at the Washington State Fair last year so we’re DUE for some DIERKS!
One problem… so far there’s no Seattle tour stop date. DUDE! Dierks! C’mon brotha!
Here’s the cities they added to the list…
Birmingham
Cincinnati
Columbia
Hartford
Boston
Holmdel
Washington DC
Tampa
West Palm Beach
Jones Beach
Allentown
Pittsburgh
Charlotte
Jacksonville
Raleigh
Virginia Beach
Indianapolis
Cleveland
Chicago
St. Louis
Darien Center
Philadelphia
Orange Beach
Atlanta
Mountain View
Sacramento
Anaheim
San Diego
Phoenix
Albuquerque
Denver