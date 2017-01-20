Blake Shelton Calls His Mom When His Songs Hit #1

January 20, 2017 7:19 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Austin, Blake Shelton, Every Time I Hear That Song, Guy With A Girl, mom

This couldn’t be more adorable about our Blake!

Blake Shelton has had a lot of songs reach the top, including his newest song to reach #1, Guy with a Girl, but he says this one is just as exciting as the first one.

And just like with his first #1 hit song all those years ago, the singer says there’s one person he always calls first … his mom.

“I’ve been in this business long enough to know that a number one single should be celebrated and never taken for granted,” the star of The Voice says.

“I’m just as excited about ‘Guy with a Girl’ going #1 as I was ‘Austin.’ The first thing I did when I found out today was call my mom, just like I did with my first and every #1,” he reveals.

Awww!

Blake debuted his new song Every Time I Hear That Song this week on The People’s Choice Awards so let’s hope mama is waiting by her phone for when it hits #1!

