WATCH: Justin Moore’s New Video For ‘Somebody Else Will’

Justin Moore admitted that his new single, “Somebody Else Will”, took him out of his comfort zone.

“I always want to stay true to what has gotten me to this point in my career,” says Moore, “but it’s important for us to continue to grow and evolve a little bit. Songs like this help us do that.”

“Somebody Else Will” is different from what listeners might expect of Moore, but it could be because the song was originally sent to Rascal Flatts!

But according to Billboard, Red Creative owner Jeremy Stover, who doubles as Moore’s producer, recognized it as a contender for Moore’s Kinda Don’t Care album.

“A big part of this album was to just showcase Justin’s voice more,” says Stover.

“You go to his shows and it’s really impressive, because he goes for notes that sometimes we don’t necessarily put on the records. So this time we made a concerted effort to be able to showcase his range in his voice more.”

Stover played it for Moore just a couple of days before they went into the studio to cut the bulk of the album, and Moore was immediately onboard.

The rest as they say is music history because Justin Moore has made this song his own & fans love it!

You can even see a behind-the-scene look at Justin recording the song below.